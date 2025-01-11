Government Concerned About Business Activities on Tourist Visas -PM

The government has highlighted concerns about individuals conducting business in the country while on tourist visas. Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya stated that engaging in business activities on a tourist visa is not legally permitted, and the government will take appropriate legal action against such incidents.

The Prime Minister made these remarks in response to a question raised by an opposition member during the parliamentary session held on January 8.

She elaborated:

"The number of Israeli nationals who visited Sri Lanka last year was 25,514. The Department of Immigration and Emigration's computer system records their arrivals as Israeli nationals, but it does not classify individuals by occupation, such as armed forces personnel. There is no legal basis for conducting business on a tourist visa in this country. However, we are aware that tourists from various countries, including Israelis, are engaging in business activities here. This is a concern we have identified, and discussions are underway to address it. Measures are being implemented to prevent such practices.

The government does not issue visas for investment projects, such as starting businesses or industries, to tourists, including Israelis. Since 2020, no Israelis staying in the country without valid visas have been detained at police stations or operational units. Currently, only one Israeli national without a visa is in police custody.

We have a responsibility to protect tourists visiting this country. Regarding the Arugam Bay incident, security measures were implemented in the area based on intelligence reports."