President Anura Kumara Disanayaka to undertake a State Visit to China

President Anura Kumara Disanayaka will undertake a State Visit to the People’s Republic of China from 14-17 January 2025 at the invitation of President Xi Jinping.

During the visit, President Disanayaka will hold bilateral discussions with President Xi Jinping on a range of areas of mutual interest and will also meet Chinese Premier Li Qiang and the Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress of China Zhao Leji.

The visit to the People’s Republic of China will further strengthen the longstanding ties between the two countries.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism