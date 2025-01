Prime Minister congratulates the 19th Commander of Sri Lanka Air Force on his retirement

Air Force Commander Air Marshal Udeni Rajapaksa, who will be retired, met with Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya and the Deputy Minister of Education and Higher Education Dr. Madura Seneviratne at the Ministry of Education yesterday (28).

The Prime Minister and the Deputy Minister appreciated Mr. Udeni Rajapaksa's invaluable service and extended their best wishes on his retirement.