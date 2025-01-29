Weather Forecast

All Section

Wed, Jan 29, 2025

Cloudy skies can be expected over Southern part of the island.
Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Northern, North-central, Eastern, Uva and Southern provinces and in Matale and Nuwara-Eliya districts. Fairly heavy showers above 50 mm can be expected at some places in the above areas.
 
Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places elsewhere in the evening or night.
 
Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and Southern provinces during the morning.
 
The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.
