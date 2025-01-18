RO plant at Kaudulla Maha Vidyalaya, Medirigiriya declared open

The Reverse Osmosis (RO) plant, built as part of the Naval Social Responsibility (NSR) Project by the Navy's Research and Development Unit, was declared open at Kaudulla Maha Vidyalaya in the Divisional Secretariat of Medirigiriya yesterday (16).The project, carried out with industrial expertise of Research and Development Unit, was funded by Perera and Sons Bakers (Pvt) Limited. Also, the facility marked the 1076th unit delivered under the NSR Project.

This RO plant has a daily purification capacity of 1000 liters, providing safe drinking water to the children of Kaudulla Maha Vidyalaya and residents in the area.

The Managing Director of Perera and Sons Bakers (Pvt) Limited, Mr. Gihan Perera, a group of distinguished guests and naval personnel were present on this occasion.