Army Assistance for Nationwide Paddy Storage Cleaning Operations

Under the guidance of the President of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, His Excellency Anura Kumara Dissanayake, the ongoing "Clean Sri Lanka" National Programme is being conducted across the country.

In parallel, the government is set to launch a programme for purchasing paddy from the upcoming Maha season harvest. Following the procurement, the government has planned to utilise 209 paddy storage facilities owned by the Paddy Marketing Board.

Due to the prolonged disuse of these paddy storages and surrounding premises, cleaning and minor renovations are required to ensure they are suitable for use. As per the directives of the Secretary of Defence and under the guidance of the Commander of the Sri Lanka Army, Lieutenant General Lasantha Rodrigo RSP ctf-ndu psc IG, the Sri Lanka Army has been mobilised to assist in this national requirement.

A nationwide paddy storage cleaning programme has been organised by all Security Force Headquarters from 18 January 2025 to 27 January 2025. As part of this initiative, the Army commenced cleaning and minor renovations at several storage facilities yesterday (18 January 2025), to ensure the readiness of the facilities for the forthcoming paddy storage requirement.