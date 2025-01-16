Rear Admiral Chinthaka Kumarasinghe appointed as Deputy Chief of Staff of the Navy

Rear Admiral Chinthaka Kumarasinghe was appointed as the Deputy Chief of Staff of the Sri Lanka Navy effective from 31st December 2024. The Commander of the Navy, Vice Admiral Kanchana Banagoda officially handed over the letter of appointment to Rear Admiral Chinthaka Kumarasinghe at the Navy Headquarters yesterday (15th January 2025) and expressed his best wishes to him in his new role as Deputy Chief of Staff.

Rear Admiral Chinthaka Kumarasinghe, a distinguished old boy of Bandaranayake Central College, Veyangoda embarked on his naval career as an Officer Cadet in the 21st intake of the Sri Lanka Navy's Executive Branch in 1991. Following his initial naval training at the Naval and Maritime Academy, Trincomalee, he was commissioned as a Sub Lieutenant in 1993. In 1995, he completed the Sub Lieutenant Technical Course at the Naval and Maritime Academy and later specialized in Gunnery at INS Dronacharya, Cochin, India in 2003. His academic and professional development includes the Staff Course at the Defence Services Command and Staff College, Sapugaskanda in 2008, an Engineering Course on Naval Gun Maintenance in China in 2010 and the Senior Command Course at the Naval Command College, Nanjing, China in 2019. He further enriched his strategic acumen by completing the National Defence Course at the National Defence College, Bangladesh in 2021. Rear Admiral Kumarasinghe holds a Master of Public Administration from the University of Sri Jayewardenepura, a Master of Defence Studies from the University of Kelaniya, and a Master’s degree from the University of Professionals, Bangladesh. Rising through the ranks, he was promoted to Rear Admiral on 21st June 2023.

Throughout his illustrious naval career, Rear Admiral Chinthaka Kumarasinghe has excelled in various commanding roles aboard Fast Attack Craft, naval ships, and at key naval establishments. Notable positions he has held include Senior Staff Officer (Human Resources), Instructor at the Defence Services Command and Staff College, Deputy Director Naval Personnel, Director Naval Policy and Plan, and Commander Southern Naval Area.

Prior to his current role as Deputy Chief of Staff, he served as Commander Western Naval Area and Commandant Volunteer Naval Force, responsibilities he continues to oversee.