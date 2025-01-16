Weather Forecast

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in North-central, Eastern, Uva and Central provinces and in Hambantota district. Fairly heavy showers above 50 mm are likely at some places in Eastern province and in Matale, Nuwara-Eliya and Polonnaruwa districts.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts during the afternoon or night.