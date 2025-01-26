Newly Appointed Special Task Force Commander Meets the Prime Minister

The Commanding Officer of the Police Special Task Force, Senior Deputy Inspector General of Police (Senior DIG), and Attorney-at-Law Waruna Jayasundara, met with the Prime Minister, Dr. Harini Amarasuriya, at the Prime Minister’s Office this morning (25).

This marks the first official meeting between Senior DIG Waruna Jayasundara and the Prime Minister following his appointment as the 13th Commanding Officer of the Special Task Force. The Prime Minister extended her best wishes to Senior DIG Jayasundara on his appointment and expressed confidence in his force leadership.