Weather Forecast

Showers or thunder showers will occur at times in Uva and Southern provinces and in Ampara, Batticaloa, Matale and Nuwara-Eliya districts. A few showers are likely in Northern, North-Central and North-Western provinces and in Trincomalee district.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Kandy districtduring the evening or night.

Fairly heavy showers about 50 mm can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa province and in Galle and Matara districts.