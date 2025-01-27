Sri Lankan Students Shine at APICTA 2024, Marking a Proud Milestone for the Nation

Sri Lanka has achieved a remarkable milestone at the Asia Pacific ICT Alliance (APICTA) Awards 2024, held in Brunei Darussalam from December 4th to 7th, 2024. The nation’s young innovators secured a Runners-Up position and two Merit Awards, reinforcing Sri Lanka’s growing prominence in the global technology landscape.

On January 27, Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya met with the students who achieved this remarkable feat at the Prime Minister's Office. She expressed her appreciation for their outstanding contribution to technological innovation.

These young talents emerged through the Young Computer Scientist (YCS) competition, organized by FITIS in collaboration with the Ministry of Education and the University of Colombo School of Computing, with ESOFT Metro Campus as the Title Partner. Their award-winning projects showcased groundbreaking solutions in AI-powered energy efficiency, IoT-based smart irrigation, and optimized gaming experiences for low-spec devices, addressing real-world challenges with innovation and creativity.

FITIS Chairman, Indika De Zoysa, expressed his pride in the students' achievements, emphasizing the importance of nurturing young talent to position Sri Lanka as a hub for technological excellence. Prime Minister Dr. Amarasuriya also underscored the government's commitment to empowering youth in ICT, recognizing their role in shaping the country’s digital future.

Sri Lanka’s success at APICTA 2024 not only celebrates the brilliance of its young innovators but also marks a significant step towards global recognition in the ICT sector, opening doors for future opportunities and collaborations in the industry.