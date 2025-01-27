Air Vice Marshal Vasu Bandu Edirisinghe appointed as the new Commander of the Sri Lanka Air Force

President Anura Kumara Disanayake has appointed Air Vice Marshal Vasu Bandu Edirisinghe as the new Commander of the Sri Lanka Air Force.

The appointment letter was handed over to him today (27) by Secretary to the President Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake at the Presidential Secretariat.

Air Vice Marshal Vasu Bandu Edirisinghe becomes the 20th Commander in the history of the Sri Lanka Air Force.

This appointment will take effect from January 29, coinciding with the retirement of the current Air Force Commander, Air Marshal Udeni Rajapaksa, on the same date.

Air Vice Marshal Vasu Bandu Edirisinghe has been honoured with the Weera Wickrama Vibhushanaya (WWV), Rana Wickrama Padakkama (RWP), and Rana Sura Padakkama (RSP), as well as the Uttama Seva Padakkama (USP) for distinguished service.