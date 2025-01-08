Weather Forecast

Several spells of showers will occur in Northern, North-central, Eastern and Uva provinces and in Matale district. A few showers may occur in the North-western province.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Sabaragamuwa province and in Galle, Matara, Kandy and Nuwara-Eliya districts during the afternoon or night.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western,Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern and Uva provinces and in Kurunegala district during the morning.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.