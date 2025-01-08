Defence Ministry gears up for active engagement in 'Clean Sri Lanka' initiative

Defence Secretary Air Vice Marshal Sampath Thuyacontha (Retd) chaired a meeting on the 'Clean Sri Lanka' initiative with senior Ministry officials and heads of institutions under the Ministry's purview, including tri-force chiefs, at the Ministry auditorium yesterday (Jan 07).

This meeting follows an earlier introductory meeting held to further educate heads of institutions and discuss actions, ways and means of how this program could be effectively implemented for the benefit of the society.

Senior Additional Secretary at the Presidential Secretariat Kapila Bandara made a valuable contribution by the way of a presentation of this ambitious program that aims to uplift society to greater heights through social, environmental, and ethical revival.

This program aims to create a prosperous nation and ensure a beautiful life for everyone while emphasizing responsibility and accountability in all aspects of governance.

The senior officials had constructive discussions on how this Ministry could play its part in the societal implementation of this concept and how desired outcomes could be best achieved as active engagement and support from the general public are critical to achieving the goals of this initiative.