Excise revenue exceeds 200 million – Department of Excise

Rs. 232 million has been the expected revenue from the Department of Excise for the year 2024, and the Department of Excise has stated that the department has been able to collect a revenue of exceeding Rs. 200 million as at 30.11.2024.

Issuing a statement, the department stated that this is the first time the department was able to collect an income of more than Rs. 200 million in the history of 120 years of the Excise Department.

The Department further stated that this income has been earned as excise duty on alcohol production and tax under the Tobacco Tax Act.