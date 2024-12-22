Indian High Commissioner Meets Sri Lankan Prime Minister

His Excellency Santosh Jha, High Commissioner of India to Sri Lanka, held a meeting with the Prime Minister of Sri Lanka, Dr. Harini Amarasuriya, at the Prime Minister’s Office today. This meeting underscored the longstanding friendship and strategic partnership between the two neighboring nations.

The discussions centered on the progress of numerous bilateral projects, which are currently at various stages of development.

The High Commission delegation accompanying H.E. Santosh Jha included senior officials from the High Commission of India. Representing Sri Lanka were Mr. Pradeep Saputhanthri, Secretary to the Prime Minister; Ms. B.W.G.C. Sagarika Bogahawatta, Additional Secretary to the Prime Minister; and Mr. Niluka Kadurugamuwa, Director-General of Public Diplomacy, South Asia, and SAARC Division, Ministry of Foreign Affairs.