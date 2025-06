Myanmar Mission to Rescue 15 Sri Lankans from Meawaddy on May 6

As per Foreign Minisster's instructions official of Myanmar mission going to Meosot today to rescue another 15 Sri Lankan from Meawaddy, Myamar tomorrow 06 May 2025 said Foreign Ministry.

Their tickets and local transport will be given by IOM Thailand.

All the arrangements have done through MFA Thailand with coordination Governor of TAk Provice and Immigration.