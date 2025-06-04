Second Phase of Luxury Vehicle Auction by the Presidential Secretariat Concludes Successfully

The second phase of the auction to sell luxury and decommissioned vehicles owned by the Presidential Secretariat was successfully concluded yesterday (15 May), with the auction taking place as scheduled.

A total of 26 vehicles, previously allocated by former Ministers and the former President, to their advisors and staff appointed under Article 41(1) of the Constitution during their tenure, were listed for sale. Out of these, 17 vehicles were successfully sold today.

The auctioned vehicles included:

1 BMW car

2 Ford Everest SUVs

1 Hyundai Terracan SUV

2 Land Rover SUVs

1 Mitsubishi Montero

3 Nissan Patrol vehicles

2 Nissan brand cars

1 Porsche Cayenne

5 SsangYong Rexton SUVs

1 Toyota Land Cruiser Sahara

6 V8 vehicles

1 Mitsubishi Rosa air-conditioned bus

With the aim of reducing government expenditure and promoting fiscal responsibility, a decision was taken to auction the vehicles belonging to the Presidential Secretariat.

There was a high demand for the purchase of these vehicles and over Rs. 200 million in revenue was generated through their sale at the auction held today.

There was significant interest in the auction, with 108 bidders participating.