A new javelin for Paralympics world record holder Samitha Dulan

Warrant Officer Samitha Dulan Kodithuwakku of Sri Lanka Corps of Military Police (SLCMP), who achieved a remarkable feat by winning a silver medal in the Men's F44 Javelin Throw event setting a new world record of 67.03 meters at the Paris Paralympics 2024, was presented with a new javelin by the Prime Minister at the Ministry of Education on January 29.

The Director of Sports of Sri Lanka Army- Ms. Subhashini Niranjala Weerasinghe, who met Warrant Officer Samitha Dulan Kodithuwakku when he participated in the 2024 Paralympic Games in France, has planned to present this special javelin during her visit to Sri Lanka.

Mrs. Subhashini Niranjala Weerasinghe and Samitha Dulan's coach, Mr. Pradeep Nishantha, were present at the occasion.

National and international achievements of Samitha Dulan.

With a record at the 2016 Army Amateur Athletics Championships - Gold Medal

2018 Army Para Athletics Championships - Silver Medal

2019 National Para Athletics Championships - Gold Medal

2020 National Para Athletics Championships - Gold Medal

2021 Paralympic Games in Japan - Bronze Medal

2022 National Para Athletics Championships - Gold Medal

2022 Army Para Athletics Championships - Gold Medal

2022 Indian Open Para Athletics International Championships - Silver Medal

2023 Australian Open Para Athletics Championships - Silver Medal

2023 World Championships in France - Bronze Medal

2023 Asian Athletics Championships in China - Silver Medal

2024 World Championships in Morocco - Gold Medal

2024 World Para Championships in Japan - Silver Medal

2024 Paralympic Games in France - Silver Medal