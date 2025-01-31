Weather Forecast

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Uva province and in Batticaloa, Ampara, Matale, Nuwara-Eliya and Hambantota districts.

Several spells of showers will occur in Northern and North-central provinces and in Trincomalee district.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle, Matara and Kandy districts in the evening or night.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and Southern provinces during the morning.