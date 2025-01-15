A suspect held with 2137 conch shells in Kalpitiya

The Navy intercepted a suspect (01) attempting to transport approximately 2,137 undersized conch shells in a dinghy during a search operation off Paramunei, Kalpitiya, yesterday.

The apprehension was made by SLNS Vijaya in the Northwestern Naval Command, during a search operation in the sea area of Paramunai. Upon search of a suspicious dinghy in the sea area, naval personnel recovered 15 sacks which had been stuffed with about 2,137 conch shells which were not within the approved size (below 7cm diameter). The operation also led to the apprehension of a suspect in connection to the incident.

The suspect held in this operation was identified as a resident of Mandalkuda in Kalpitiya, aged 33. The suspects together with conch shells and dinghy was handed over to the office of Department of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources in Puttalam for onward legal action.