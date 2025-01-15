All Section

Flood warning for Malwathu Oya Basin

Flood warning for Malwathu Oya Basin

A considerable rainfall has been occurred in Upstream areas of Malwathu Oya as of 1.00 pm today.

By analyzing the current rainfall situation and river water levels of hydrological station in Malwathu oya, it is warned that there is a possibility of occurring a Minor flood situation in lowline areas of Malwathu Oya valley situated Vengalacheddikulam, Madu, Mussalai and Nanaddan DS Divisions.

As a result there is a high possibility of inundating Off Roads running through flood plains of Malwathu Oya.

It is requested to pay high attention in this regard by the residents in those area and vehicle drivers running through those areas. Disaster Management Authorities are requested to take adequate actions in this regards.

