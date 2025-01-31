All arrangements are set in place for the 77th Independence Day celebrations

Themed around “Let's join the national renaissance”

Multi-religious ceremonies to foster unity and diversity

Special traffic plan to ensure smooth flow and convenience for the public

"The 77th Independence Day celebrations will undoubtedly usher in a new era for the nation," stated the Minister of Public Administration, Provincial Councils and Local Government, Dr. A.H.M.H. Abayarathna, yesterday (Jan 30). "Guided by the forward-thinking vision of His Excellency President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, this year's celebrations will mark the beginning of efforts to establish a political, social and economic environment that upholds and ensures citizens' rights while empowering them."

Speaking at a media conference conducted in view of the 77th Independence Day celebrations at the Government Information Department Auditorium, he said that ‘All arrangements are set in place for the Independence Day Celebrations under the patronage of His Excellency the President at the Independence Square, Colombo, on February 4, 2025.’

The minister further stated that financial allocations have been made solely for essential events, taking into account the country's current economic situation. Additionally, efforts have been made to ensure greater public participation, allowing more citizens to witness this year's celebrations.

Speaking at the press briefing, Defence Secretary Air Vice Marshal Sampath Thuyacontha (Retd.) emphasized that the Independence Day Parade, the main event of the celebrations, will see a 40% reduction in military personnel participation compared to the previous year.

"Only three Sri Lanka Air Force aircraft will participate in this year's parade, while the march will consist solely of foot soldiers, with no armoured vehicles included. Additionally, a Sri Lanka Navy ship will perform the traditional 25-gun salute to the nation", he further said.

In response to a query from a media representative, Army Commander Lieutenant General Lasantha Rodrigo stated that the Independence Day celebrations will feature the participation of 1,307 personnel from the Sri Lanka Army, 725 from the Sri Lanka Navy, 521 from the Sri Lanka Air Force, 505 from the Sri Lanka Police and Special Task Force, 182 from the Civil Security Department and 500 from the National Cadet Corps.

Senior Deputy Inspector General Lalith Pathinayake stated that a total of 1,650 officers from the Sri Lanka Police and Special Task Force have been deployed to ensure security throughout the rehearsals and until the conclusion of the main event at Independence Square.

In charge of the Sri Lanka Police Traffic Division Deputy Inspector General Indika Hapugoda said that a special traffic plan has been setup and parking lots have been designated in order to ensure the smooth function of both rehearsals and the main ceremony without causing interruptions to general traffic flow and commuters.

Apart from above, Secretary to the Ministry of Public Administration, Provincial Councils and Local Government S. Aloka Bandara, Commander of the Navy Vice Admiral Kanchana Banagoda, Commander of the Air Force Air Vice Marshal Vasu Bandu Edirisinghe, Additional Secretary (Home Affairs) A.G. Nishantha and Director General of the Government Information Department H.S.K.J. Bandara were also associated with the media conference.