SLNS Vijayabahu departs for Pakistan to participate in AMAN-2025

SLNS Vijayabahu set sail from the Port of Colombo to Karachi, Pakistan, to join the multinational naval exercise ‘AMAN-2025,’ hosted by the Pakistan Navy yesterday (30).

The vessel was ceremoniously sent off from Colombo, following traditional naval customs.

AMAN series of multinational exercises were started in 2007 with a view to promote regional cooperation and stability, greater interoperability and to display a united resolve against piracy, terrorism and crimes in maritime domain. AMAN-2025 is the 9th such exercise planned from 07 to 11 Feb 25 in Karachi.

Participating in this exercise will further strengthen the long-standing diplomatic relations and defence cooperation between Sri Lanka and Pakistan. It will also provide a valuable platform for the Sri Lanka Navy to enhance its training activities, technical expertise and capabilities.

Additionally, taking part in this nature of naval exercises would open new avenues to the Sri Lanka Navy to build inter-operability with regional and extra-regional partners, exchange best practices and procedures in maritime operations and identify new challenges in maritime domain.