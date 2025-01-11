New Army Commander Calls on the Defence Secretary

The newly appointed Commander of the Army, Lieutenant General Lasantha Rodrigo, called on the Defence Secretary, Air Vice Marshal Sampath Thuyacontha (Retd), at the Defence Ministry in Sri Jayawardenepura, Kotte, recently.

This meeting marked Lt. Gen. Rodrigo ‘s first official call on the Defence Secretary since assuming command of the Sri Lanka Army (SLA).

The Defence Secretary congratulated Lt. Gen. Rodrigo on his appointment and expressed confidence in his leadership in taking the SLA to greater heights and excellence.

Lt. Gen. Rodrigo assumed command of the SLA on 31st December (2024).