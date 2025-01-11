Newly Appointed Heads of Mission Meet Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Harini Amarasuriya

The newly appointed Heads of Mission of Sri Lanka met with the Hon. Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya at the Parliament of Sri Lanka to discuss avenues for strengthening diplomatic collaboration.

The discussions focused on expanding trade, tourism, and other key areas of bilateral and multilateral cooperation. Prime Minister Amarasuriya emphasized the importance of enhancing trade relations and exploring new opportunities for Sri Lankan products in global markets. She highlighted the need to establish a stronger presence in emerging markets while promoting greater visibility for local industries to ensure sustainable economic growth.

The Heads of Mission delegation included Ms. R.S. Khan Azard, Ambassador-designate to the State of Qatar; Mr. W.G.S. Prasanna, High Commissioner-designate to New Zealand; Ms. S.K. Gunasekera, Ambassador-designate to the Russian Federation; Mr. L.P. Ratnayake, Ambassador-designate to the State of Kuwait; and Mr. A.S.K. Senaviratne, Ambassador-designate to the Arab Republic of Egypt.

Representing the Prime Minister’s Office of Sri Lanka, Mr. Pradeep Saputhanthri, Secretary to the Prime Minister, and Ms. Sagarika Bogahawatta, Additional Secretary to the Prime Minister, also attended the meeting.