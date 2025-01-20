Chinese New Year Celebration and Cultural Festival in Colombo Under the Patronage of the Prime Minister

All together with the Chinese New Year festival, the Chinese Embassy in Sri Lanka and the Chinese Ministry of Culture and Tourism jointly organized a celebration to mark the occasion in Colombo. The inaugural ceremony took place on January 19 at the Cinnamon Life Hotel, under the patronage of Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya.



During the event, Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya delivered a congratulatory message from President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, for the occasion of the Chinese New Year. The celebration was attended by former President Maithripala Sirisena, former Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena, Industry Minister Sunil Handunnetti, Deputy Minister Finance and Planning Dr. Harshana Sooriyapperuma and other political dignitaries, Chinese Ambassador to Sri Lanka Qi Zhenhong, Prime Minister's Secretary Pradeep Saputhanthri, as well as a large gathering of Sri Lankans and Chinese nationals.

A special delegation comprising 34 members from the Henan Art Troupe and the Sichuan Chef Team has also arrived in Sri Lanka as part of the New Year celebrations. In addition, the festivities will feature the "Chinese Food Festival" and the "Port City Chinese Cultural Night," scheduled to take place from January 20 to 23.