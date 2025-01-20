Navy continues flood relief operations

As severe weather conditions threaten several areas in the island, the Sri Lanka Navy deployed 03 relief teams on 15th and 19th January 2025, to the vulnerable areas of Buddhangala in Padaviya and Aluthparagama in Mahakanadarawa belonging to the Anuradhapura district. These teams are actively engaged in disaster relief operations, working tirelessly to provide necessary aid and support to affected communities.

Navy relief teams deployed in affected areas, equipped with dinghies, facilitated transportation and extended essential support to communities, enabling them to carry out their daily activities.

Additionally, 49 Navy relief teams are ready and on alert to be deployed immediately to provide assistance to the public in case of flooding.