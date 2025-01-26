Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism, Vijitha Herath addresses the 26th ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) Heads of Defence Universities, Colleges, and Institutions Meeting (HDUCIM) in Colombo

The 26th ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) Heads of Defence Universities, Colleges, and Institutions Meeting (HDUCIM) hosted by the General Sir John Kotelawela Defence University (KDU) was held from 22-25 January 2025 at Galle Face Hotel.

The event, co-chaired by Sri Lanka and Cambodia, brought together heads of defence universities across the region. The ARF-HDUCIM serves as a critical platform for fostering dialogue, academic exchange, and collaboration on defence and security issues among member states.

Delivering the keynote address at the Meeting on 24 January, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism Vijitha Herath emphasized Sri Lanka’s unwavering commitment to strengthening its relationship with ASEAN and fostering collaboration in addressing shared challenges in the Asia-Pacific region. Referring to the country’s strategic location in the Indian Ocean, the Minister underscored Sri Lanka’s commitment to neutrality and Non- Alignment, and its pursuit of partnerships that prioritize regional peace and stability.

The Minister also stressed the need for defence education to evolve in response to modern-day threats such as cyber warfare, hybrid conflicts, and Artificial Intelligence (AI)-driven operations. He proposed that defence institutions in the region establish collaborative networks to enhance research and share best practices, fostering stronger ties among member states.

Reaffirming Sri Lanka’s commitment to global peacekeeping, Minister Herath cited a legacy of contributing over 25,000 personnel to UN peacekeeping missions since 1958. He highlighted the country’s active role in regional maritime security initiatives including through participation in the Combined Maritime Force (CMF), by contributing to counter-narcotics, anti-smuggling, and anti-piracy operations.

The Minister expressed optimism about deepening regional security cooperation through ARF initiatives and welcomed the meeting’s role in advancing dialogue on emerging security challenges and establishing a cohesive defence education framework for the Asia-Pacific region.

Sri Lanka continues to actively engage in ARF activities and has hosted and co-chaired ARF meetings in the areas of Non- Proliferation and Disarmament and Disaster Relief. The ARF is an important ASEAN-led mechanism for security dialogue in the Asia-Pacific region and Sri Lanka has been a member of the ARF since 2007.