Issued at 04.00 p.m. on 19 January 2025

Rainy condition is expected to continue further for the next 24 hours in Northern, North-central, Eastern, Uva and Central provinces. Cloudy skies are expected over most parts of the island. Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Northern, Eastern, North-central, Uva and Central provinces and in Hambantota district.

Heavy showers about 100 mm can be expected at some places in Eastern and Uva provinces and in Matale, Nuwara-Eliya and Polonnaruwa districts. Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places elsewhere. Fairly strong winds of (30-40) kmph can be expected at times over Eastern slope of the central hills and Northern, North-central, Eastern and North-western provinces and in Hambantota and Monaragala districts.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Weather Forecast for Main Cities

Date :

20-Jan-2025

City

Temperature (0C)

Relative Humidity (%)

Weather

Max

Min

Max

Min

Anuradhapura

29

23

95

80

Showers or thundershowers at times

Batticaloa

28

24

95

90

Showers or thundershowers at times

Colombo

32

24

95

65

Several spells of light showers

Galle

30

24

95

85

Several spells of light showers

Jaffna

28

24

95

85

Several spells of showers

Kandy

27

22

95

80

Showers or thundershowers at times

Nuwara-Eliya

18

14

95

90

Showers or thundershowers at times

Rathnapura

32

23

95

65

Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

Trincomalee

29

24

95

85

Showers or thundershowers at times

Mannar

29

24

95

85

Several spells of showers
 

 

