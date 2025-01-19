Flood warning for Deduru oya Basin

A considerable rainfall has been occurred in Up and mid stream areas of Deduru Oya as of 5.00 pm today. Deduru Oya reservoir is now,spilling at a rate of 16000 cubic feet per second. By analyzing that situation and river water levels of hydrological stations in Deduru 0ya, it is warned that there is a possibility of occurring a flood situation in lowline areas of Deduru Oya valley situated in Wariyapola, Nikaveratiya, Mahawa, Kobeigane, Bingiriya, Pallama, Chillaw, Arachchikattuva and Rasnayakapura DS Divisions.

As a result, there is a high possibility of inundating Off-Roads running through flood plains of Deduru Oya. It is requested to pay high attention in this regard by the residents in those area and vehicle drivers running through those areas. Disaster Management Authorities are requested to take adequate actions in this regards.