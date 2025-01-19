Navy stands ready with relief teams to respond flood emergency

As severe weather conditions threaten several areas in the island, the Sri Lanka Navy proactively deployed 02 relief teams on 15th January 2025, to the vulnerable area of Buddhangala in Padaviya, Anuradhapura. These teams are actively engaged in disaster relief operations, working tirelessly to provide necessary aid and support to affected communities.

Following the heavy rainfall, the Ma Oya in Padaviya has reached its overflow level. To address the ensuing flood risk, 02 Navy flood relief teams, with lifesaving equipment, have been deployed to the flood-risk areas. As of this morning (19th January), Navy teams ensured the safe crossing of the inundated Padaviya-Buddangala road and continue their relief efforts.

In addition, 50 Navy relief teams are on standby, prepared to be deployed immediately to assist the public in the event of flooding.