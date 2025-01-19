Flood warning for Kala Oya

A considerable rainfall has been occurred in Up and mid stream areas of Kala Oya as of 5.00 pm today.



Rajanganaya reservoir is now spilling at a rate of 17000 cubic feet per second· By analyzing that situation and river water levels of hydrological stations in Kala Oya, it is warned that there is a possibility of occurring a flood situation in lowline areas of Kala Oya valley situated in Rajanganaya Nochchiyagama, Wanathavilluva and Karuwalagaswewa DS Divisions.

As a result there is a high possibility of inundating Off-Roads running through flood plains of Kala Oya. It is requested to pay high attention in this regard by the residents in those area and vehicle drivers running through those areas. Disaster Management Authorities are requested to take adequate actions in this regards.