"Gem Sri Lanka - 2025" Gem and Jewellery Exhibition Commences under President’s Patronage

The "Gem Sri Lanka - 2025" gem and jewellery exhibition was inaugurated today morning (08) at the Cinnamon Bentota Beach Hotel, presided over by President Anura Kumara Disanayake.

Organized annually by the Chinese Fort Gem and Jewellery Traders Association (CGJTA), the exhibition will be open to the public from today until January 10.

Following the opening, President Disanayake toured the exhibition booths and engaged in discussions with industry stakeholders, addressing challenges faced by gem and jewelry manufacturers while fostering a friendly dialogue with them.

He also posed for a group photograph with the organizing committee of "Gem Sri Lanka - 2025."

This year’s exhibition features 103 booths and has attracted a significant number of both local and international buyers, highlighting the event’s global appeal.

The event was attended by a distinguished gathering, including the Minister of Industry and Enterprise Development, Mr. Sunil Handunnetti, Chairman of the National Gem and Jewellery Authority, Mr. Naveen Sooriyarachchi, and Chairman of CGJTA, Mr. Marjan Faleel, alongside several diplomats and other notable guests.