High Commissioner of Pakistan pays courtesy call on the Deputy Minister of Defence

The High Commissioner of Pakistan to Sri Lanka, His Excellency Major General Faheem Ul Aziz (Retd) made a courtesy call on the Deputy Minister of Defence, Major General Aruna Jayasekara (Retd) at his office in Colombo recently.

The Pakistani High Commissioner and the Deputy Minister held a cordial discussion on the importance of bilateral defence cooperation and several key areas of mutual interest, including, Enhancing training opportunities for the Sri Lankan armed forces, aiming to prepare them to meet current and future security challenges. Exploring the possibility of enhancing capabilities of combating anti-narcotics efforts by Sri Lanka's law enforcement agencies through technical assistance, expertise, and know-how of Pakistan. And also working collaboratively to combat social insecurity by leveraging specialized expertise in counter-terrorism.

Further, the Deputy Minister expressed his appreciation to the Pakistani envoy, for the long-standing cooperation and friendly relations between the two countries. The meeting reinforced both nations' commitment to continued collaboration and partnership.