Weather Forecast

Rainy condition is expected to enhance over Northern, North-central and Eastern provinces and in Matale and Kandy districts, in next few days from today.

Showers will occur at times in Northern, North-central, Eastern and Uva provinces and in Matale and Nuwara-Eliya districts. Fairly heavy showers above 75mm can be expected at some places.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Southern provinces and in Kandy district during the afternoon or night.