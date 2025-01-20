Weather Forecast

Rainy condition is expected to continue further in Northern, North-central, Eastern, Uva and Central provinces. Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Northern, Eastern, North-central, Uva and Central provinces and in Hambantota district. Fairly heavy showers about 75 mm can be expected at some places in Eastern and Uva provinces and in Matale, Nuwara-Eliya and Polonnaruwa districts.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places elsewhere.

Fairly strong winds of (30-40) kmph can be expected at times over Eastern slope of the central hills and Northern, North-central, Eastern and North-western provinces and in Hambantota and Monaragala districts.