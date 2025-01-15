President Pays Tribute at Mao Zedong Mausoleum, Founder of the People's Republic of China

In response to an invitation from Chinese President Xi Jinping, Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Disanayake, who is currently on a state visit to China, visited the exhibition hall on the history of the Communist Party of China today (15).

Following this, President Disanayake visited the historic Prince Kung's Palace Museum in China.

Later, he paid his respects by offering flowers at the Mao Zedong Memorial, dedicated to the founding leader of the People's Republic of China.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment, and Tourism, Vijitha Herath, and Minister of Transport, Highways, Ports, and Civil Aviation, Bimal Rathnayake, also participated in these events.