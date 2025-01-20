Australia's contribution to improving Sri Lanka's transportation system

Australian High Commissioner HE Paul Stephens highlighted the current state of public transportation in Sri Lanka and emphasized the need to establish a passenger-friendly, comfortable, and safe public transport service. He further underscored the potential for Australia to provide support to the Sri Lankan government in achieving this goal.

The Australian High Commissioner revealed these facts during a special discussion held with the Minister of Transport, Highways, Ports and Civil Aviation, Hon.Bimal Rathnayake, at the Parliament Secretariat recently.

During a recent meeting, Minister Bimal Rathnayake provided an overview of Sri Lanka's current economic situation, with a particular focus on the transportation sector and its impact on the general populace. He also discussed the importance of strengthening bilateral relations between Sri Lanka and Australia, particularly in the fields of education, tourism, and hospitality.

The Minister of Transport, Highways, Ports, and Civil Aviation, Bimal Rathnayake, engaged in an extensive discussion with the Australian High Commissioner regarding the current state of Sri Lanka's transportation sector. Both officials emphasized the need for a more comfortable, safe, and affordable public transportation system. Minister Rathnayake assured the High Commissioner that he, as the newly appointed Minister, is committed to implementing reforms to improve the country's transportation infrastructure and services.

The Australian High Commissioner emphasized the need to rapidly adopt modern technology in the transportation sector. He highlighted the importance of prioritizing passenger and driver safety, as well as the need for significant improvements to road infrastructure.

The Australian High Commissioner brought to the Minister's attention the potential of railways to play a more significant role in the safe transportation of goods within the country, noting that the current focus is primarily on passenger transport. The Minister responded by affirming that the government is already considering this aspect and plans to develop strategies to enhance railway freight services in the future.

The Australian High Commissioner emphasized the need to upgrade Sri Lanka's port facilities and expand their operational capacity to bolster the country's economic growth. He further assured that the Australian government would take necessary steps to provide the required support.

Australian High Commissioner Paul Stephens expressed his intention to leverage Australia's expertise in agriculture and livestock to develop the livestock industry in Sri Lanka's Northern Province and to attract investment. He highlighted the intention to further strengthen the bilateral relationship between the two countries.

A delegation led by the Australian Deputy High Commissioner also participated in the discussions.