President Anura Kumara Disanayake to Meet Chinese President Xi Jinping Tomorrow

President Anura Kumara Disanayake, currently on a four-day state visit to China, is scheduled to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping tomorrow (15th) afternoon at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

It is also expected that several Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) will be signed following bilateral discussions between President Dissanayake and the President of China.