Thai Pongal Celebrated at the Prime Minister’s Office

The traditional Thai Pongal festival, a celebration of the harvest, was observed at the Prime Minister’s Office on January 14 under the auspices of Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasooriya.

The event highlighted the rich cultural heritage of Thai Pongal, with traditional rituals such as the preparation of Pongal rice. The celebration also featured dance and singing performances by officials from the Prime Minister’s Office.

Minister of Fisheries Ramalingam Chandrasekar, Prime Minister’s Secretary Pradeep Saputhanthri, and several officials of the Prime Minister’s Office were attended to the celebration.

