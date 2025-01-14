President Disanayake Accorded a Warm Welcome Upon his arrival in Beijing

President Anura Kumara Disanayake, who embarked on a state visit to China at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, arrived at Beijing International Airport today (14) at approximately 10:25 a.m. Beijing time.

Upon his arrival, the President was accorded a ceremonial welcome by the Chinese military, and he was formally received by China's Deputy Foreign Minister Chen Xiaodong.

The route taken by President Anura Kumara Disanayake was elegantly decorated on both sides with the national flags of both nations, symbolizing mutual respect and diplomacy.

During this state visit, the President is scheduled to participate in several key engagements, including field visits focused on technological and agricultural development, as well as initiatives aimed at poverty alleviation. The visit also includes high-level business meetings and discussions.

Furthermore, several Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) aimed at strengthening bilateral cooperation between Sri Lanka and China are expected to be signed during the visit.

The delegation accompanying President Disanayake includes Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment, and Tourism Vijitha Herath, Minister of Transport, Highways, Ports and Civil Aviation Bimal Rathnayake Ambassador of People’s Republic of China in Colombo H.E. Qi Zhenhong and Sri Lankan Ambassador - H.E. Majintha Jayesinghe .