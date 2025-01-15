Water supply to several areas to be suspended

The National Water Supply and Drainage Board informs that water supply will be suspended to the following areas for a period of 12 hours from 06.00 PM on 16.01.2025 to 06.00 AM on 17.01.2025 due to essential maintenance work on the main water pipeline supplying water to Colombo.

Areas to be closed: - Colombo 12, 13, 14, and 15

The Board expresses its regret for the inconvenience caused to water consumers due to the water supply interruption and kindly requests them to collect the required water in advance.