Sri Lanka Navy unveils new website for Dockyard visits

The Sri Lanka Navy introduced a new website (visitdockyard.navy.lk) to streamline the application process for visiting the Naval Dockyard in Trincomalee, ensuring efficiency and ease of use for both applicants and administrative personnel. The Deputy Chief of Staff of the Navy and Commander Eastern Naval Area, Rear Admiral Damian Fernando, officially launched the website at the main entrance of Naval Dockyard recently.

The Naval Dockyard, Trincomalee is a breathtaking area covered with greenery and surrounded by the blue sea. It spans over 1050 acres and includes several places with historical importance, such as the Naval Museum. Additionally, a large number of tourists, including school children and individuals from various organizations visit the place daily. To promote the message of environmental conservation to the civilians visiting the Naval Dockyard and to exemplify the Navy's commitment, the Naval Dockyard, Trincomalee was named a 'Domain of Green & Blue' by the Navy on 21st June 2019.

As part of these initiatives, the Navy has implemented a smart card system for managing the entry and exit of vehicles and personnel at the main entrance of the Naval Dockyard. Additionally, several environmental conservation projects have been introduced, including the installation of solar-powered street lamps, the use of environmentally friendly vehicles powered by electricity and solar energy for transportation within the dockyard, and the production of compost fertilizer from waste materials.

Those who are applying to visit the Naval Dockyard, Trincomalee can now use the online system by visiting visitdockyard.navy.lk. The website offers facilities for monitoring the progress of applications and receiving approval and other notifications via email.

The website was created by the Information Technology Organization in the Eastern Naval Command in compliance with cyber security protocols. This new website will enable the Navy to provide the highest quality facilities and services to visitors, efficiently managing the administrative activities related to daily visitors at the Trincomalee Naval Base.