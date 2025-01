New DG Appointed to the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption

President Anura Kumara Disanayake has appointed High Court Judge Hon. Ranga Dissanayake as the new Director General of the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption.

The formal letter of appointment was officially handed over to him by the Secretary to the President, Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake, at the Presidential Secretariat this morning (10).