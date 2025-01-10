Farmers to be provided with a financial assistance of Rs. 25,000 for fertilizer and free red powder fertilizer for paddy cultivation -PM

While responding to a question raised during the parliamentary debate on 08th January regarding the Government's programme to provide fertilizer subsidy to farmers, Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya stated that the government is providing a fertilizer subsidy of Rs. 25,000 and free red powder fertilizer for the Maha season.

Speaking at the event, the Premier said that, the period for providing fertilizer subsidy to each District is from 1st of October 2024 to 1st of February 2025. The fertilizer subsidy of Rs. 25,000 will be provided in two phases, in instalments of Rs. 15,000 and Rs. 10,000 and the first instalment of Rs. 15,000 has already been provided. “The Government makes every effort to implement an effective system to meet the fertilizer needs of farmers. Discussions are being held with Organizations of farmers in this regard”, she added.

“In addition to the financial subsidy provided to farmers cultivating paddy, the Government has planned to provide more than 25000 Metric Tons of Muriate of Potash (MOP) fertilizer free of charge”, the Premier highlighted.