Weather Forecast

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Northern, North-central, Eastern, Uva and Central provinces. Heavy showers above 100 mm can be expected at some places in Eastern, Uva and Central provinces and in Polonnaruwa district.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places elsewhere during the afternoon or night. Fairly heavy showers above 75mm can be expected at some places in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle, Matara and Kurunegala districts.