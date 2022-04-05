Weather forecast for 06 April 2022

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places over most parts of the island during the evening or night.

Heavy showers above 100 mm can be expected at some places in Central, Sabaragamuwa, Uva, North-western and North-central provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

On the apparent northward relative motion of the sun, it is going to be directly over the latitudes of Sri Lanka during 05th to 15th of April in this year. The nearest areas of Sri Lanka over which the sun is overhead tomorrow (06th) are Welipenna, Moragala, Weddagala, Dolekanda, Pallebedda, Angunakolapelassa and Mahirawa at about 12:13 noon.