Ajith Rajapakse announced to the Parliament today (07) that Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana, the Speaker endorsed the certificate on the Code of Criminal Procedure (Amendment) Bill recently (03) which was passed in the Parliament.

This Bill was taken up for debate on April 24th of 2024 and was passed in Parliament.

Accordingly, the Code of Criminal Procedure (Amendment) Bill came into force as the Code of Criminal Procedure (Amendment) Act No. 25 of 2024 with effect from the 03rd of May 2024.