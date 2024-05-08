President Directs Officials to Complete Bingiriya Industrial Zone Infrastructure Development by Year’s End

President Ranil Wickremesinghe directed relevant officials to ensure the completion of infrastructure development in the Bingiriya Industrial Zone by the end of this year.

These instructions were given during a discussion held at the Presidential Secretariat today (08) to review the progress of infrastructure and other constructions in the area.

The construction of the Bingiriya Industrial Zone is taking place in three phases, with a significant portion of the infrastructure for the first phase being already completed.

Accordingly, President Wickremesinghe advised the officials to ensure the completion of the on-going work by year’s end and expressed his intention to visit the site in June to inspect the progress first-hand.

Present at the meeting were President’s Secretary Mr. Saman Ekanayake, President’s Senior Advisor on Economic Affairs Dr. R. H. S. Samaratunga, Secretary of the Ministry of Investment Promotion Mr. M. M. Naimuddin, Secretary of the Ministry of Power and Energy Dr. Sulakshana Jayawardena, Secretary of the Ministry of Transport and Highways Mr. Ranjith Rubasinghe, Chairman of the Board of Investment Mr. Dinesh Weerakkodi and officials of the line ministries.